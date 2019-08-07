The theocracy strengthens.
We may thank Dr. Tim Melson for AL-SB14 and the further establishment of Christianity as the de facto superstition of the state.
We can be thankful that a whole new generation of Alabamians will be taught to stubbornly analyze claims not by how well such statements line up with presented evidence, but with how well they agree with the beliefs of ancient Near Eastern tribes.
Under this new legislation, shall students learn about the religions that Judeo-Christians derived many of their ideas from? Shall students learn anything of other religions at all?
Exclusively teaching the history and doctrine of one particular religion as though it exists in a vacuum is equivalent to encouraging its practice or assigning some innate superiority to it.
The study of religion has immense historical significance, but why not allow for religious electives of all sorts to be taught in addition to the Old and New Testaments?
Public literature classes have long included Greek and Sumerian mythology while maintaining an academic distance from the material.
Perhaps we could use that model to teach students about the Bible without new legislation. However, after school, the students aren’t going to the Parthenon to praise Athena, and, most importantly, their parents aren’t attempting to make laws based entirely on ancient Greek beliefs.
Edward Jameson
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.