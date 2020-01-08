Political polls seem to be the secret sauce of all elections in modern times. We’ve seen polls daily on every conceivable aspect of every candidate.
One we haven’t seen is polling about the Evangelical support for Donald Trump. It puzzles me when I hear some of the truly unchristian things he says. I would truly like to be able to better understand what the thought process is, hence a poll is in order.
The most important responses will probably come from Fox viewers, since they seem to have the pulse of this group.
Here are some questions that I think would help myself and others better understand the thought process.
1) Would you support your congregation calling a new pastor that had been married and divorced twice?
2) Would you support your congregation calling a new pastor that had been accused numerous time of sexually abusing young women?
3) Would you support your congregation calling a new pastor that used profanity in public?
4) Would you support the selection of a new pastor that had a well-known habit of exaggeration and untruths?
5) Would you support the selection of a new pastor that had numerous bankruptcies?
There are several more questions that could be included, but since I’m not a trained pollster someone more capable than me should frame these.
I hope this poll is taken soon. It would enlighten some of us that don‘t understand Trump’s support among the more fervent Christians in America.
Mike Hillis
Florence
