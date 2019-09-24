In response to Donald Trump’s election, Alexander Hamilton might have used his popular quote, “The people are turbulent and changing; they seldom judge or determine right.”
However, Thomas Jefferson, after reading that Trump’s approval rating is down another six points to 38%, might respond with: “The masses may be slow, but they seem to catch on to ignorant, egotistical, counterproductive and amoral behavior of public figures.”
Gary Wolfskill
Rogersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.