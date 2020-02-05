Many times later in life most of us have to face what can be the most frightening thing we’ll ever face — a mirror.
We are forced to look at who we are today and explain to ourselves what roads we traveled to get to today. It’s traumatic and in some cases not pleasant.
My guess is that somewhere in the future, the Republican men and women who served in Congress during the impeachment process will have to look in the mirror and ask themselves where they went wrong.
What caused them to forsake every value of honesty, integrity and love of country that they’d been taught all their lives? What caused them to replace love of country with love of a human?
They will have a lot of explaining to do to their children and grandchildren about their hand in attempting to destroy the rule of law and democracy as we know it.
They will have to explain why they voted to make it impossible to remove a president, and voted to give a president absolute power over every single American and every single law.
And at some point, they will not only have to confront a mirror, but a higher power. They can only hope that there is forgiveness for their deeds. Forgiveness is all they’ll be able to ask for because many will never be able to explain their actions.
Mike Hillis
Florence
