Facebook shouldn’t be political forum
Why is it that the Shoals area gets to see presentations on Facebook about our candidates? Other communities will receive information on television, even though there is no television station in their community.
Yet, NextGen Shoals and the Shoals Chamber of Commerce have relegated the citizens of the Shoals to Facebook, even though a large population of the area does not use Facebook because of their age, desire to use automation, or access to Facebook based on their economic status.
The number of users to the forum published by NextGen shows that this method of informing the public is poor at best.
Why is it that the community leaders do not consider the entire population for information sharing? Why is it that the chamber of commerce and NextGen ignore the senior population of the Shoals, who also have the right to vote?
The candidates, if they want the vote, should not rely on short-sighted methods to tell of their platform. Why do we have to see signs that litter our streets that say “vote for me,” yet none of the candidates have the courage to discuss their platforms or answer questions?
Also, I tried to watch the mayoral debate online and was unable to get in. That is unacceptable.
James L. Glass
Sheffield
