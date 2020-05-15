Facts make strong case for reopening
Having become tired of hearing the gloom and doom from the so-called mainstream media, and wanting to know more about the coronavirus, I began to search for information about its characteristics. What I found on the Alabama Department of Public Health website was enlightening, to say the least.
As of May 12, we had 10,468 cases in the state, and 440 deaths. Of the active cases, the percentage of children aged 0-4 was 0.78%, and for those aged 5-24 it was 9.92%. So, the virus isn’t a real threat to those under 25, as 88.9% of the cases are people over 25.
Of the deaths, and even one is far too many, the percentages were also revealing.
No one under the age of 25 has died from the virus, and only 2.8% of those deaths are individuals aged 25-49. So, 97% of deaths are people over the age of 50.
So, why are we keeping the schools closed when children aren’t really threatened? And why are we continuing to potentially bankrupt small businesses, when careful behavior by those in the vulnerable category (myself included), should enable the swift reopening of our economy?
G. L. Gunderman
Florence
