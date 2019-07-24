In a letter to George Chapman in 1784, George Washington wrote: “The best means of forming a manly, virtuous and happy people will be found in the right education of youth. Without this foundation, every other means, in my opinion, must fail.”
What are we teaching our children?
We are teaching them that God’s standards of conduct are no longer relevant. We are teaching them that conduct forbidden in God’s Word is old fashioned. We are teaching them that homosexuality, which is forbidden by God, is something to be proud of and celebrated, rather than something to avoid.
We now have a man who is in a homosexual “marriage” as a candidate for president. We are teaching our children that — contrary to God’s teaching — fatherhood is no longer important for the family. We are teaching them that it is normal to try to change the gender you are born with.
We are teaching them that it is old-fashioned to wait until marriage to have sexual relations.
While you may claim that you are not guilty of this, if you allow it to be done without protest you are as guilty as the ones who are teaching them.
Euell White
Florence
