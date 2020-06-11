Recent public opinion polls have indicated that media favorability is very low. Perhaps the "fake news" label has some validity?
While watching most of the recent Coronavirus Task Force presentations, I paid close attention to the questions submitted by the media to various members of the task force and the administration. In my opinion, most of these questions reflect a distinctively shallow mindset of the group.
Supposedly, these (mostly younger) members of the media have trained for their career choices in various institutions of higher education; in fact, this is the most likely common denominator of the group. Consequently, it would seem logical that the collective mindset of this group would have much similarity (and it does); but why is it so shallow?
Recent studies verify that the vast majority of university faculties are progressively liberal. Could it be that college students, who collectively have gone into debt to the tune of $1 trillion-plus, have been given their professors' personal philosophies rather than an education to prepare them for the career of their choice.
Back to the ongoing task force sessions. It seems that the media representatives attending are getting their first taste of reality and factual instruction from the people to whom they are directing their questions.
They are becoming aware of the deficiencies of the instruction for which they paid, or went into considerable debt. They have become purveyors of "fake news" because they have been given a "fake education."
Max Gee
Florence
