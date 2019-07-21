The vast majority of Americans agree that comprehensive immigration reform is needed. Many agree that President Trump’s demonizing of non-white immigrants and asylum seekers, the building of a wall, and the separation of children from their parents or caregivers is not an effective or morally defensible way to deal with “the crisis at our borders.”
Indeed, it smacks of political grandstanding and racist hate-mongering unworthy of an American president.
That said, there is a pressing need for comprehensive immigration reform based on the four principles of:
a) Deporting of undocumented immigrants with serious criminal records.
b) Devising a pathway to citizenship for those law-biding undocumented immigrants.
c) Introducing a work visa (temporary green card) of fixed duration for those who wish to work here and return to their home country.
d) Providing an expedited process for determining eligibility for asylum for those in documentable danger in their home countries.
There are only two major initiatives that are needed to assure the success in time of these reforms. One is to implement over time an updated and rigorous E-verify system with real enforcement “teeth” to keep employers on the “straight and narrow” and prevent worker exploitation.
Second, a significant effort must be made in Central American countries to improve living conditions, root out corruption, and encourage the development of democratic institutions, thus getting at the real causes of the immigration crisis.
Reforms and compassion will work; fomenting hate and violence against those who look different from us will not solve anything.
Roger L. Tanner
Florence
