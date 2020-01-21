Most people probably haven’t paid sufficient attention to actions Donald Trump has taken which will affect generations to come in a negative way.
The most reported action was the $150 billion per year tax cut, primarily for the richest 1% of Americans. This was done without any replacement revenue. So, regardless of who benefits, rich or poor, the ones who suffer will be the poor and middle-class who rely more heavily on programs funded by the federal government. Either cuts to programs will need to be made, or the federal deficit will rise to unsustainable levels — something that all Republicans would have never allowed until Trump took over their political party.
More recently, Trump is in the process of changing environmental rules and regulations to allow companies to build anything, anywhere, without having to do environmental impact studies.
The Trump group is in the process of making America as it was in the early 1900s — a few rich barons and a lot of poor, sickly, malnourished workers with no hope.
Far-sighted politicians and activists worked hard to make America the shining example of what could be everywhere in the world.
A lot of what Trump does won’t ever affect me. However, I wonder how, 20 to 30 years from now, some of you Trump-enablers will justify your support for him. As I have said before, he only cares about himself and money — not you or me or our children or grandchildren.
What’s saddest of all is most of you already knew that.
Rodney Osbirn
Florence
