People are waking to the possibility of Medicare for All, a transformative health care reform that would provide quality care to all people, regardless of wealth, age, or employment.
Rep. Pramila Jayapal has introduced the Medicare for All Act of 2019, legislation that has come at a time when upwards of 70% of Americans support expanding this loved and proven program.
The movement for Medicare for All is snowballing, and no wonder!
Millions of people in America are not receiving health care because they simply can’t afford it. We’ve heard enough stories: delaying a test because of high copays and deductibles; skipping doses because prescriptions are too expensive; or turning to bankruptcy and GoFundMe to deal with outrageous medical bills. People are dying unnecessarily.
To realize Medicare for All, health care activists like myself are organizing our communities to build our grassroots movement and persuade legislators to pass this lifesaving reform.
Join us! Call your congressional representatives and demand that they cosponsor the Medicare for All Act. Show up at your local Medicare for All organizing party (medicare4all.org/actions).
Now is the time to act. Do it for the health of yourself, your family and everybody.
Joshua Bruce
Florence
