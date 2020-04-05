Stimulus: Each $1 trillion of stimulus costs roughly $3,100 per resident, currently stimulus up to $2 trillion, roughly $6,200 per resident.
Thanks to Trump/Bush tax cuts, government has no cushion to pay these costs. With the world’s problems, there probably is no capacity to loan us sums that large.
The only way to pay these sums? Print more (free) money, which devalues the currency, meaning short-time costs will skyrocket, and inflation will be rampant.
Since total stimulus could be $4 billion plus, stimulus costs per resident could be $12,400 plus. (That’s) impossible to pay back through higher taxes, although the rich’s taxes should be reinstated to Obama levels, debt must somehow be paid for, thus drastically higher prices for everyone.
Salaries will lag prices as inflation drops value of paychecks, but must rise to try to keep pace with costs, causing even more inflation.
The history of many poorly run countries shows the dangers. Check Google.
Alas, the time for actual cost-effective solutions has passed; this administration fiddled while America began to burn.
The deficit since Trump’s first budget is already up by almost $3 trillion, or $9,300 per person. Stimulus deficit will be on top of this.
So Trump’s deficit could go as high as $7 trillion, which will cost us as high as $22,000 per resident. And he will be responsible for the 2021–22 budget, which is projected to add another $1 trillion plus.
Remember this when costs skyrocket.
Notes: Trump did poorly in economics. Trillion has 12 zeros.
Bill Lockhart
Tuscumbia
