Bibb Graves’ name is not on college buildings throughout Alabama because of slavery or the Confederacy. Bibb Graves’ name is on those buildings because of the educational reform and progress he initiated as governor of Alabama in the 1920s.
Because of Bibb Graves, Florence Normal School became Florence Teacher’s College which allowed the college to issue degrees.
Shakespeare, in Mark Anthony’s eulogy of Julius Caesar, wrote:”The evil that me do lives after them; the good is oft interred with their bones, so let it not be with…”
Jesus Christ said, “He who is without sin let him cast the first stone.”
Millions know that if you live in a glass house you should not throw rocks.
To punish someone throughout time and history is Satan’s job. Man’s job is to forgive and to give credit where credit is due.
Vic Billingham
Killen
