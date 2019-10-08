We have some great employees and customers at the Dollar General store on Highway 157, east of Tuscumbia.
I fell on their parking lot in August. I don’t know who the people were, but they called 911 and called my daughter to meet me at the hospital.
Someone made a shade over me, and held my head off the pavement until help arrived.
May God bless each one of them. Thank you so much.
Shirley Williams
Leighton
