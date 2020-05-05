As a modern and advanced society, we rarely contend with dramatic periods of systematic uncertainty.
However, in the setting of the coronavirus, we are faced with a tremendous amount of uncertainty. Are we doing the right thing? Are we doing too much? Are we doing too little?
This invisible virus has questioned what it means to live in a free society balanced with protecting our public health.
In ancient times, uncertainty was the rule. Floods, droughts, famines, disease, death were the context in which they lived.
This context underlies everything we read in scripture. It influenced how they viewed themselves and their relationship to God.
Times have certainly changed, but God has not. Those in scriptural times remained faithful, even as their world produced only anxiety. As the modern church, we must have faith in the fact that the will of God will continue to be accomplished with and for us, God’s people.
Be at peace, and know you are lovingly claimed by God!
Rev. Brandon Miles
First Presbyterian Church
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.