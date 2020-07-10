Do you know why our country, our nation, the United States of America, is divided, and is being destroyed from within?
All this fighting, fussing, ugly talk and killing is making things worse. Two groups are tearing each other apart. Why? And how can it be corrected?
Not by blaming each other and fighting amongs ourselves. This will accomplish nothing. It will make it worse.
We, the American people, white, black, any nationality, whatever you might be, Democrat, or Republican, “if,” and this is a big “if,” America does not invite God back into our lives (of which we have expelled him from our schools, government, homes, etc.), if America doesn’t change this and turn to God’s rules, we will be judged by God as a nation.
And you won’t be happy with that. It won’t be good. And it won’t be pretty. I guarantee it!
J.B. Meadows
Muscle Shoals
(1) comment
It's a shame that civics is not taught in the schools any longer. The Supreme Court did not take God out of schools they ruled in 1963 that no child can be forced to pray in school or be led in a prayer. If a child wants to pray in school they can do it all day long but they can't be forced or told by a teacher to do it. Also our constitution says the Govt. can not promote a religion. We have separation of church and state as is mandated by our constitution. Why would anyone want to live under a theocracy where a Govt. is totally run by a religion like what they have in Iran? I know i don't and im sure most Americans do not. If people are turning away from God then that's the failure of the Church these bible thumpers should figure out what they are doing wrong because it's not the governments place to do that job.
