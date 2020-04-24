GOP covers lies with polite words
Republicans have, since Donald Trump came down the escalator, been searching for new wording to describe the daily untruths uttered by Trump.
They’ve search the dictionary, picked each others brains, and congratulated each other when one of them comes up with a new more polite way of explaining away the “mistruths.”
They’ve had to find ways to explain his lies to the base and not anger the president. Just to name a few, there was “exaggeration,” “hyperbole,” “aspirational,” and the really famous “alternative facts.”
The list is lengthy and will continue to grow. You probably have your own favorite, but my new favorite is “serial exaggerations.” How crafty and inventive is that?
One of the famously talented big brain deep thinkers on Fox, Brett Hume, introduced that one recently.
They’ll keep coming up with more because the lies keep coming, and each one will be more inventive than the next. But rest assured: One thing they won’t do is simply say, “Mr. President that is a flat out lie. We know it. America knows it.” For the sake of America, could you stick to the truth?”
That would get them thrown out of the Republican Party.
Mike Hillis
Florence
