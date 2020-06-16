What we are experiencing in our lives right now is a challenge to America, and I feel empathy for our country.
COVID-19 is bad. Shutting down necessary industries and local establishments is very bad, and keeping churches closed is horrible. Unemployment is at a peak.
Social distancing and wearing masks is necessary to help contain the virus and renew our economic status. It may be uncomfortable to stay at home so much, to wear masks when we go into the city, but it’s what we need to do.
What isn’t necessary is the looting, stealing, rampaging, brutality, arson, destruction and murder that tens of thousands of this country’s citizens have taken upon themselves to thrust upon cities throughout America in the name of what?
Police brutality in Minneapolis is just that, and should be handled by the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota.
People in L.A., Seattle, Birmingham, Atlanta have no business, and can do no good to help correct nor solve a problem caused by four errant police officers.
Peaceful protests, OK. Violence, arson, destructive, hurtful protests do nothing to help nor kindle fond memories of a dead man. Let he and his family live in peace.
Folks, it’s time for us to rally together in one nation, under God and thrive as a unified country. Remember that this country was founded by men who, although in dissension between themselves at times, found greatness in our unity and freedoms.
May God Bless America.
Daniel Penny
Florence
