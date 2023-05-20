So-called “green energy” is the most destructive idea that is being purposely fabricated by the Biden Administration and the Woke mob against modern America.
Solar panels and windmills are totally incapable of generating the quantities of energy that are necessary to continue comfortable modern living.
The windmill farms off the East Coast are killing whales and dolphins; they are also destroying the American Fishing Industry.
The land windmills are also destroying thousands of acres of farmland and killing thousands of birds, especially the American Bald Eagle.
The land windmills have also been known to breakdown in cold weather environments. This is a fact because of the two simple realities presented in Alex Epstein’s book, “Fossil Fuels Improve the Planet.”
The first fact is: “The sun does not shine 24 hours a day.” The second fact is: “The wind does not blow 24 hours a day.”
For these two simple indisputable scientific facts, solar and wind energy are completely unreliable and will always be so.
In addition to sunshine and the wind, there are also the complicating factors of temperature and geographic distance. Cold weather, especially below zero temperatures, can dramatically reduce the driving range of EVs almost in half.
A Californian charged his $90,000 Rivian EV pickup truck for a 120-mile trip from Riverton to Rocksprings, Wyoming, but ran out of kilovolts halfway over the mountain — about 60 miles!
Make sure your EV battery is full of electrons for the trip you plan.
