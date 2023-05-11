You’re more likely to get hit by lightning in the United States than you are to commit voter fraud.
In the 2016 and 2020 elections, there were only a handful of confirmed cases of voter fraud in the whole country! Even a special commission on voting integrity launched by the then-Trump Administration found “evidence of voter fraud was ‘glaringly empty.’”
Yet, here in Alabama, a currently proposed law (HB209) seeks to make it a felony to assist someone with absentee voting. Even paying for people’s gas to make sure they can deliver a ballot themselves would be criminalized.
As a new, very frightened, mother, I decided to vote absentee early in the pandemic here in Alabama. I consider myself fairly bright, but I had to pay very close attention when requesting and sending it in because the process was a bit confusing.
If a friend or neighbor had asked for assistance, I gladly would have given it. Yet if this bill passes and you or I tried to do that in our next election, we could be charged with a felony!
It’s absurd.
Please contact your elected officials today and let them know how you feel about this important issue.
The right to vote is a bedrock in our nation. We should be working to make it easier to exercise that right, not harder. Similarly, assisting someone in good faith with their ability to receive or submit an absentee ballot is a civic act of kindness, that should be celebrated, not punished.
