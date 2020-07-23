Every country in the world with government-controlled medical care, or “socialized medicine” if you want to call it that, controlled their COVID-19 pandemic quickly and adequately.
In the U.S., our “fend for yourself” health care system is still killing thousands of Americans that could have been saved with a better health care system.
It does not matter how good the doctors and nurses are; if the system is not working then more people are going to die.
We must change our health care system dramatically.
Peggy Baker
Hackleburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.