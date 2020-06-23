COVID-19 test numbers are being sensationalized by the media. Daily the media chants about increases in positive tests and deaths from COVID-19, but why do they not report how many new cases are hospitalized?
Recently, the CDC changed its death reporting criteria from confirmed to probable, thus increasing that number.
Now that testing is prevalent, when one worker at a factory becomes sick then everyone is tested, causing increases.
We were initially told to stay home for the sole purpose of preventing an overwhelming surge on hospitals. Never was it to stop the spread — only to slow it and in effect prolong the pandemic.
There are only 3 ways to stop the spread:
1) Everyone (must) isolate and quarantine with zero outside contact.
2) A vaccine, or
3) 80% herd immunity.
Those 65 (and) up, and/or with chronic medical conditions should strictly quarantine and truly isolate.
After discovery and approval, vaccine production will take six months. With worldwide demand, widespread vaccine distribution will take at least six months with prioritization first given to health/public workers, those with chronic conditions, elderly, then 65 and under.
Very few people are getting sick enough to require hospitalization, despite increasing test numbers.
Those least at risk need to continue working and keep the country running and speed up the herd immunity while waiting for a vaccine to be available.
Pete Williford
Florence
