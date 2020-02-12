The dribble in the Feb. 9 TimesDaily by Deb Reichmann, Colleen Long and Nancy Benac made me want to vomit.
The fact that Lt. Col. (Alexander) Vindman is a decorated soldier does not and should not shield him from military discipline.
I was twice decorated for heroism in combat and twice awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received, but never during my 21-year army career would I have presumed that would entitle me to participate in an attempt to overthrow a superior officer in the chain of command.
Apparently, many of our citizens, especially those in the media, are ignorant of the fact that the president is the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces. That means that every member from the Secretary of Defense down to the lowest private is subordinate to him, and owes him absolute loyalty.
I have served under commanders that I felt were incompetent, but rather than try to get them overthrown I did my best to help them.
I hope the Army will at least not allow Vindman to advance any further in his Army career.
Major (Retired) Euell White
Florence
