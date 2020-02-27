When I was a little boy and I tore the knee on my jeans, my mother said, “Let’s sew these up now so the rip doesn’t get worse and we have to buy a new pair.”
Later, when our car developed a small oil leak, my dad said, “Let’s get this fixed so we don’t run out of oil and have to buy a new engine.”
This logic doesn’t seem to apply to Lauderdale Highway 473 (commonly referred to as Brooks Drive). In this case it appears there are 3 options: 1) No repairs until it becomes impassable; 2) No repairs and when it’s bad enough, tear it out and return Brooks Drive to a gravel lane; or 3) No repairs and when it’s bad enough tear it out and pour all new asphalt.
I think it’s time somebody explains why this highway doesn’t deserve some routine maintenance before it costs taxpayers a lot of money to replace.
I’ve only lived in Killen for 5 years, but I’ve watched this highway continue to deteriorate with little or no attention to maintenance. Now, some of the potholes are getting deep enough to blow a tire, damage the suspension, ruin the alignment, or cause loss of control and perhaps an accident.
Since the speed limit appears to be “reasonable or as fast as you can go,” I look for one or all of the above to happen. Maybe an accident will get somebody’s attention and some repairs made before it’s too late.
John Poloney
Killen
