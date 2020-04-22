Governors and mayors are competing to see who can implement the most draconian mandates on our citizens, and the Democrat-controlled news media is determined to destroy the American economy by any means available.
This new Chinese flu strain, for which a vaccine has yet to be developed, is perfect for the faltering Democrat/socialist presidential candidates. The flu enables the Democrat/socialists to destroy President Trump’s strongest political points of record low unemployment amid a robust economy.
The Democrat/socialists and news media are ecstatic about the damage they have managed to do to our economy. The Chinese communists must be somewhat impressed by how much damage they could do to their competitor (USA) without firing a shot.
Sadly, for America, if this were not a presidential and congressional election year we would be hearing very little about coronavirus flu. Instead we would be advised to follow common sense protocols of staying home when cold or flu symptoms appear; disinfecting touched surfaces; washing hands frequently, etc.
It’s sad to see the panic buying going on in response to the constant news media pounding of end of the world threats.
Of course, come November if a Democrat/socialist can be voted into office, all these flu issues will suddenly just go away and the world will be beautiful again, according to the Democrat controlled news media.
Common sense seems to be on the wane currently. We can only hope that it returns to our daily lives soon.
Bobby Boone
Muscle Shoals
