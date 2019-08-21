How can Dems accept evils of their party?
Before the next national election, I have two questions and a few points for my Democrat voting friends and (gasp) relatives to ponder.
The first question is: Have you really looked closely at your party lately?
Yours is the party that has turned Socialist, the party of open borders, and political correctness.
Yours is the party intent on destroying the First and Second Amendments of our Constitution, the party that caters to and endorses every radical group that comes along.
Yours is the party trying to destroy ICE, our border patrol and other security arms of law enforcement, and appears to despise our country.
Final question is: Now that you are aware of the evil associated with this party, How can you possibly remain a Democrat voter?
Doyle Lovelace
Tuscumbia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.