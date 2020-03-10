My dictionary defines tolerant as “respecting someone’s beliefs without sharing them.” I am somewhat confused as to how far tolerance should go.
We were told we must tolerate gay scout masters in the Boy Scouts. Now the Boy Scouts have declared bankruptcy due to the numerous sexual assault lawsuits.
We were told we must tolerate “alternative lifestyles.” Now more than half of the children born to women under 30 are born out of wedlock.
We were told we must tolerate the LGBTQ movement. Now we have had to redefine the definition of marriage, and some churches are in danger of splitting and rewriting their church doctrine.
Roe vs Wade told us we must tolerate a woman’s “rights” over her body. Since that decision in 1979, over 60 million babies have been aborted. (Read that number again, out loud !)
I could go on, but I believe my point is clear.
I fear the day I stand before my Creator and answer for my life. I imagine it’s going something like this: I stand before God as he opens my file.
“Well, Al,” God says, “you have some pretty interesting stuff in here, which you and I need to talk about later, but right now we need to clear up this abortion thing.” I immediately jump to my defense.
“God you know I have always been pro-life and I have never been involved in any abortion.” God shakes his head sadly and says, “Yeah Al, but you tolerated it.”
Al Freeze
Florence
