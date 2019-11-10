Often, I hear people in both political parties and the media exclaim, “We must preserve our democracy.” They completely ignore the fact that this country has never been a pure democracy.
Since the founding of our country under our present Constitution, we have had a republic, which means that people choose representatives to represent them. The citizens vote directly for their representatives, but they do not vote directly for the president.
Thank God that our founders had enough sense to keep our country from being ruled by a mob of people. A mob would keep on voting the representatives in office as long as they obtained a lot of goodies or “free” stuff.
The Dems call their party the Democratic Party. Yes, they are always having a party because people are drawn to anything that is free. However, they are not “democratic” because the final nominee can be determined by the “superdelegates,” who account for about 15 percent of the delegates.
Democratic governors and federal senators and representatives are superdelegates as well as previous presidents, a process adopted in 1984. (The party elite were not happy with George McGovern or Jimmy Carter.) A governor of Rhode Island can have just as much power as the governor of California.
The list also includes party officials and activists, which is a downright shame. Most of these superdelegates are people voted on maybe decades ago.
The Republican Party superdelegates must vote for their state’s popular vote winner, a better but not ideal process.
Tom Jones
Florence
