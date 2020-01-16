All of the Democrats (including ones on campaigns) sure know how to pitch a fit on everything President Donald Trump does, including the killing of Iran's top general, but not one ever (including eight years of the Obama administration) had viable planned solutions to the Iran, Iraqi problems.
But now they act like they know it all, and they say President Trump did not have a plan before he acted. Hypocrisy galore and do-nothing Democrats.
Paul Sabatino
Florence
