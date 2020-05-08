I was proud to call her my friend
Rita Ann Simpson was my friend. I was proud to have her for a friend.
After no contact with her for about 10 years, I called her. Rita was sick. I offered her my help. My prayer and Bible study groups had planned to put in a step and a handrail at her back door.
I talked to Rita the same day she passed on to eternity with God. Rita asked me not to do the job. This was the last time I talked to my friend.
Rita loved her pastor. Rita loved her church. Rita loved teaching. Rita loved working in the church.
I don’t know if Rita taught a class or not, but Rita taught by example. The way she lived her life was a teaching experience.
I was going through some tough times some years ago. Rita gave me a book by Pastor Joyce Myers, “Tough Times Don’t Last. Tough People Do.”
The book brought me through some tough times.
I was proud to have had a friend such as Rita Ann Simpson.
Elder E.R. Vaughn
Muscle Shoals
