Now that I can look back on the Dems’ impeachment process, it reminded me of a time when I tried to sleep in a passenger train that went clackety-clack, clackety-clack all night.
The incessant sound was like the distressing racket that has come from the Dems for nearly four years.
The impeachment process has been a complete waste of the taxpayers’ money. But, apparently, it has been a very successful technique to keep the mainstream media and the Dems’ base energized.
I can just imagine how Nancy Pelosi and others got together with the mainstream media and discussed what to do the next day. Pelosi would probably say, “Now, boys and girls, what can we say tomorrow that will help us get more votes for this fall? We have tried Russia, Russia, Russia (clackety-clack clack) and that helped us some. Should we try it again?”
And, they did try to sneak it in again!
The next thing we found out was that the House Judiciary Committee did try to bring up the old notion of collusion for an article of impeachment. Clackety-clack again.
Over the course of several years, they came up with one clack after another — collusion, quid pro quo, extortion, obstruction of justice, abuse of power, and bribery (focus groups were the source for some).
The last gasping clack came when Pelosi held on to the impeachment articles. The Dems, via their devious ways, have been quite successful in getting a lot of people to hate our president.
Tom Jones
Florence
