Previous sitting presidents attending a World Series game always did the honor of throwing out the first pitch. Donald Trump claims he turned that honor down because he did not want to wear the protective vest.
Wrong! He knew the citizens were unhappy with how he was making decisions in the country and he might be booed.
Wrong again. It was worse than a boo. The words he used on Hillary Clinton, “Lock her up,” were used on him. Poetic justice.
The crowd was not favorable to him, they were downright hostile. Face the chant, Trump.
He forgot the story of Pharoah and Moses concerning the release of children of Israel. No matter how many plagues were sent, Pharoah hardened his heart. No matter what the citizens want, Trump hardens his heart.
Trump’s favorite words are “fake” and “hoax.” If the statements don’t come from his mouth they are not true.
Americans are supposed to be free-thinkers, not drones and robots being controlled by Trump.
Trump is the only man that will not admit ever making a mistake. No man is perfect. We all make mistakes, and our mistakes are revealed. When Trump’s mistakes are brought to light, the truth is “fake or a “hoax.” How ironic.
During the 2020 election, we can continue to be drones and robots, or we can once again become free-thinkers. The choice is ours. Which will it be?
Evelyn Pugh
Sheffield
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.