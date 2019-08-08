The Times Daily editorial on July 21 explained that good economic conditions are not enough for people to feel upbeat about their overall well-being and leadership. Divisiveness and other factors affect morale.
In addition to points in the paper, the public is concerned about:
• Growing inequality in wealth and opportunity, including economic mobility.
• Overhanging student and other personal debt.
• Escalating national debt (see July 24 Times Daily editorial).
• Inaction on climate change.
• Confusion in foreign policy that adds to tension with Iran and others.
• Uncertainty about trade objectives that tax consumers and spur subsidies to farmers.
• Political favoritism for wealthy and powerful donors, e.g., tax breaks.
Regarding the last point, the respected Economist magazine recently cited a study and included a chart depicting wealth influence based on a 15-year analysis of voting patterns in the U.S. Senate.
For example, when rich and poor favor opposing sides on an issue, “the average Republican senator votes in line with rich constituents instead of their poor ones 86 percent of the time.” The average Democratic senator does so 35 percent of the time.
No surprise.
But the study also noted that “party trumps the purse when senators have to take sides. The poor get what they want more often from Democrats. The rich get what they want more often from Republicans — but only if Republican constituents side with the rich. Thus, partisanship induces, shapes, and constrains affluent influence.”
The lesson is that informed voting and political activism can complement and help reinforce prosperity.
Dan Waterman
Killen
