Say the sky is blue and you may be sued by skyers, who claim the sky is evolving and can be anything it desires to be, regardless of empirical evidence of its blueness.
Just ask J.K. Rowling about her research friend who was fired and called an “absolutist” by the London courts for stating a person’s sex at birth cannot be changed; altered, yes, but not changed.
Then the hundreds of counties in Virginia declaring themselves “Second Amendment Sanctuary Cities” in fear Democratic governor will keep his word and come door to door to confiscate their guns.
In Illinois, 75% of the counties declared themselves Second Amendment Sanctuary cities and it’s happening all over the U.S., even in California.
Then the Pope says Christians having rigid beliefs are bad; they can be “obstacles in the ground of common good.” Sorry, Pope, but my rigid belief in the death, burial, resurrection and soon return of Jesus is rigid, firm, set and unbreakable, no matter who, even an angel of heaven, tells me different.
And now I can’t sing “Zip A Dee Do Da” cause it might mean I’m a racist. “What a wonderful day, wonderful feelings coming my way, mister Blue Bird on my shoulder.”
Yep, sounds racist to me.
Finally, the attempted overthrow of a duly elected president by the Democratic party, not a by-partisan group but a single-minded, nothing but, and at all costs party that started the impeachment demands even before the president was sworn in.
Interesting times indeed.
Michael Darling
Killen
