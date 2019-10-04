It’s exciting to see symphony’s progress
I would like to commend the Shoals Symphony and its conductor, Dr. Daniel Stevens, for the exciting performance by the symphony and the Cirque de la Symphonie, which was recently held in Flowers Hall on the campus of UNA.
The symphony was started about 35 years ago by musically oriented citizens of the Shoals, and is currently hitting one home run after another.
It is exciting to see the improvement in the symphony, especially recently due to Dr. Stevens and others, and to see the unusual creative talent of Dr. Stevens and what he adds to the symphony.
It is also interesting to see the community and the university, town and gown, working together so successfully.
George Petty
Florence
