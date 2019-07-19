It’s your choice on your freedoms
“Whoa” was my reaction to the first Democratic debate. I was shocked by the freebies and assets they were so eagerly giving away — free college, forgiving college loans, free $1,000 a month for everyone, open our borders to everyone, put everyone on Medicare (even illegals).
They pandered without explaining to the gullible what will be required of them, like sky high taxes.
Just how long do you think the free stuff will last? Maybe one year or two?
One candidate wants a 10 percent value tax on everything you buy. That means extra car payments on car purchases and paying more than the item is worth. There are unintended consequences to all these outlandish proposals.
Did you notice the absence of American flags onstage for an American presidential debate, and only a handful of debaters wore the American flag pin. One wonders what country they want to represent, especially since three of them spoke Spanish to the viewers.
Keep in mind that nothing is free — the Democrats/socialists want full control of your life. There will be a distinct choice on Election Day: Give up your freedoms versus keep your freedoms.
Kay Woodford
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.