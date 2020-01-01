The MPO announcement of spending $120K of taxpayer money to determine the best location to put a railroad overpass in Colbert County is a waste of time and money!
I applauded the MPO for finally addressing the problem, but anyone with common sense knows the most logical is Avalon Avenue and by chance it meets all the criteria stated.
Yes, downtown Sheffield needs one (overpass) also, but the traffic and medical criteria is a fraction of Avalon, plus the distance of Sheffield’s crossings to Avalon is negligible.
This waste of money could be better spent on actual costs, and I am suspect of who will be paid to research the obvious. Or are the MPO decision makers wasting $120K to shirk their responsibility in order to deflect Sheffield’s disappointment and ire?
I waited five years for Avalon to be upgraded after announcement and, so far, five years for Cox Boulevard.
Cut the avoidance of your responsibilities; get some “shovel ready plans” prepared so the Shoals can be first in line to benefit when Donald Trump gets re-elected, gains control of Congress, and implements his infrastructure plan, or, when the Democratic president has to stimulate the economy with “stimulus” money!
Pete Williford
Florence
