Nearly 40 percent of child gun deaths are suicides. That’s close to 600 children per year.
Research shows that over 80 percent of children under the age of 18 who died by gun suicide used a gun belonging to a parent or relative.
Just having access to a gun increases the risk of death by suicide by three times. Responsible storage of firearms is associated with a decreased risk of a child firearm suicide.
The question is not whether you have a gun in your home. If you do have a weapon in your home/vehicle/possession, what steps are you taking to ensure that anyone, especially children and those at risk for self harm, are safe from being able to access that weapon?
Openly addressing the concerns of mental health and lessening the stigma around the issue, normalizing the conversation around gun safety, responsible storage and handling are all tools we can employ in the prevention and reduction of senseless deaths or injuries by guns.
It is up to us as caregivers, parents and guardians to ensure that our children are safe.
Check out the resources at besmartforkids.org that can help you start those conversations.
Hope Buckley
Florence
