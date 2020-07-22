The prophet Hosea says in 4:6: “My people die for a lack of knowledge.”
I say to the people that are protesting, know the history of what you are protesting.
People are not protesting the Fourth of July. This date has nothing to do with African Americans. This date is when the 13 original colonies rebelled against England and won independence.
Independence Day for African Americans was declared by President Abraham Lincoln on Aug. 8, 1865.
He had vision enough to know it would take time for all states to get the news, so he projected the effective date as Jan. 1 the following year, which we know as watch night. Therefore we have watch service — watching the new year come in and slaves would be free.
Let us not fear ghosts of the past, such as a statue. That can’t hurt us. But they can make us hurt ourselves. So don’t fear them.
Use the statue to learn America’s and our history, so we will know from where we came.
Look up Harriet Tubman on your computer. Find out about the Underground Railroad. it is not an underground train between Washington, D.C., and New York City.
Elder Edwin R. Vaughn
Muscle Shoals
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.