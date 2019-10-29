The Florence Utilities electrical maintenance crew needs to know how much they are appreciated.
Without any wind or storm in our area, our power was cut off by a fallen tree branch recently, which we discovered around 2:30 a.m. After making a call to the after hours phone number, a crew arrived within the hour.
They required more equipment and multiple extra workers to run a new line, which restored our power by 6:30 a.m. Such great response time!
What a tremendous relief too, as we were housing five family members in our home and needed power to prepare food for 25 more on that very morning (a birthday party/celebration of life was scheduled for 10 a.m.).
Our sincere thanks to all who worked so diligently. Never take for granted what a life of luxury we live in America simply because of the TVA power workers and Florence Utilities crews working together as an efficient team.
Debra Barnes
Florence
