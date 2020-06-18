In politics, it‘s normal to hear pronouncements that astound us.
At one time, I used to try to mentally rank these in order of absurdity. When Donald Trump came along, this became impossible because my mind was not capable of processing the sheer volume that came daily.
I still try to keep up with the best, but now I do it daily because the feast starts over every morning. Trump and his minions present new over the top candidates every morning. One stands out: Mitch McConnell stated on Fox that this pandemic problem was created “because Obama failed to leave a game plan on how to handle this.”
What? You mean Trump couldn‘t handle this without a plan from Obama?
McConnell just missed a few links to reality. First, Trump has said he’s probably the smartest man alive, a stable genius. Second, he’s had three years to develop his own plan. Third, reports suggest that he was warned many times this was coming. Fourth, Obama team members left him a playbook and a staff of professionals to handle pandemics. Trump discarded and disbanded both. Fifth, he ignored it initially, calling it a hoax.
This list could go on, but space is limited.
As the American people start to ask legitimate question about the handling, or lack thereof, of this pandemic, there will be many more of these over the top pronouncements as Trump and Republicans try to explain how lack of leadership contributed to this great tragedy.
Mike Hillis
Florence
(1) comment
Mr. Mike Hillis,
I read your concerns and you are a part of an ever growing segment of the US population that is asking what's going one here. We haven't had a Chief Executive in The Oval Office now since January 2017. And it's tearing America apart. We have been saddled down with a common man of no real talent or education that is merely a student of "smoke & mirrors". As will be detailed in John Bolton's new book, "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir", in it Mr. Bolton who has unselfishly served multiple presidents tells of how everything the current "prez" does is not for the betterment of our nation but purely for his own. Mr. Bolton was halted by "trump" in December 2019 from publishing his book due to pretests from The White House of alleged sensitive information contained therein. Mr. Bolton has made over (51) corrections to satisfy the Department of Homeland Security and just as he was given the okay to publish, The DOJ headed by trumps "other personal lawyer" William Barr filed a civil lawsuit alleging that Mr. Bolton had signed NDAs, "Non disclosure Agreements" which held precedent over he being allowed to publish his book also citing "National Security concerns". As if Trump hasn't blown those up several times by his very own personal actions and failures. Well try as he may to satisfy his master, Mr. Barr waited a bit too long as the memoir had already been passed out to several entities for their review, one of which, Trump's "hate you, hate me" love partner, CNN was given first dibbs and what they learned about Trump's actions and practices is astoundingly unbelievable. All of this just goes to show that 49% of America voted for a man that is a true Traitor against his own nation. All his efforts are motivated by back door deals in the form of cash or power when he leaves office. The COVID-19 virus is just one manifestation of his lack of interest in his fellow Americans, his constituents for his own greed and power. Why doesn't he care about the continuing and increasingly larger numbers of viral infections and deaths in Alabama? Kay Ivey wanted to please her GOP Master, she did and now Alabamians are dying as a result of it. If she? No she has her own bunker to hide in like her GOP Chairman Trump did over a (2) night span. I quite frankly never gave any thought that I might survive two tours in The Middle East only to come home and die at the hands of two crazed politicians, no matter their party affiliation. Wake of Alabama! Guns and government don't mix! An alleged member of The Right Wing Boogaloo movement, using a Black Lives Matter protest for cover killed a Federal Security Officer with a "ghost gun". Now he's in prison, his partner is going to rat him out to save his own neck and he's facing the Death Penalty. Good Governance does not come from violence, hate and lies but the current US President apparently thinks otherwise. Please pray for America, Trump and your families, hard times haven't arrived yet. Blessings To All, Walter A. Bradford
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.