The TimesDaily recently reported the return of the “divisive concepts” House bill in the upcoming Alabama legislative session. An editorial rightly criticized the bill as unnecessary and an impediment to understanding history.
Republicans such as Gov. Ron DeSantis decry Black history courses and “divisive concepts” to make themselves more popular with the party base. The apparent intent in Florida and Alabama is to provide white residents with a version of history with which they can be comfortable, regardless of whether it is true. They are using state authority in the name of freedom to muzzle discussion.
A new book titled “Freedom’s Dominion — A Saga of White Resistance to Federal Power,” features George Wallace and Barbour County to demonstrate the link between racism and loathing of government.
The book covers the fierce tide of migration that destroyed native Creek homes and crops — and the “freedom” to oppress and brutalize under slavery and neo-slavery of convict labor, sharecropping, Jim Crow efforts to nullify civil rights reforms, etc.
Wallace capitalized on whites’ sense of grievance over the voting rights act that became an animating principle of conservative politics conspiracy theories.
De Santis’ invocation of “freedom is here to stay” reflects these resentments. He claims that the state has unfettered authority to muzzle its professors in the name of freedom. A judge slammed that portion of the “Stop WOKE” law calling it “positively dystopian.”
We need to let our children learn our whole true history — without indoctrination or whitewashing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.