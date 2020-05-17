Let mask wearers shop together
Though thankful that business establishments have demonstrated a concern for those most vulnerable, namely older citizens, to the dangers posed by COVID-19, I believe these retailers are missing another golden opportunity to make things safer.
WalMart and other places of business should not only offer special shopping hours for seniors, but also provide special shopping opportunities to patrons who arrive at the store wearing a protective mask.
As it now stands, I enter to shop, only to face a crowd dominated by careless people wearing no protective clothing at all.
A mask is more effective in preventing the wearer from spreading his germs than it is in protecting the wearer from those of others. Thus, it becomes almost pointless for me to wear one when so many others refuse.
Let those who refuse to show concern for the well-being of others shop together, but set aside some time for mask wearers to shop exclusively with others who, from personal safety or from a desire to keep their neighbors safe, sensibly wear protection.
Everybody is excited at the prospects of things opening up. It’s up to each of us to use care so that we do not have to shut down again.
Please wear a mask, for the safety of your fellow citizens, and please wear it over your face and not just around your neck. I am shocked that anybody would have to be reminded of these things.
Be smart. Be a good neighbor. Be safe.
Steve McFall
Florence
