Tear It Down! Leave It Up!
How childish.
Why are we not taking advantage of an opportunity of a lifetime? The citizens and persons of the great county of Lauderdale could be a shining example to this great country of ours.
Is “We are all in this together” just false testimony, just words, a put on?
Why not have those who want a statue, a monument of someone they admire and look up to, raise the funds to have a monument built of their liking? They would form a committee that would represent those who they would be proud and could admire every time they went to the courthouse.
The county commission and this new committee would have to agree that whoever the monument represented is reputable, and someone who will represent the people of Florence.
The people who decide who they want to represent them and their children would be responsible for having the monument constructed. The dimensions of the monument would be on the same scale as the existing monument.
Those who want to pitch in and prepare the place on the courthouse plaza could prepare the location where the monument would sit.
Those on the community who so chose could help mix the mud, carry the block/brick, and get the base set in place for the figure to rest.
A.J. Passarella
Florence
