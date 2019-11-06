There is trouble in paradise. In fact, there is trouble all over the world.
We are seeing floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, forest fires and waves destroying whole communities. We are having shootings and killings worldwide. The world is experiencing uncontrollable hatred.
Now, we have a group of people running all over the country slinging their hands all around, jumping up and down shouting, slobbering, asking to elect them. They will take away all of our comforts, put us in the fields with no clothes or shoes with a bone to dig the dirt to grow a carrot. They claim they can control the stars, moon, sun, rain, heat and the universe.
They have just enough education to think they know everything. They don’t know bull.
America, the greatest country on Earth, was founded on faith in God and his work. This group doesn’t want to mention God, and they are not going to work. They want to live off of me and you, the taxpayers.
Let’s vote them all out! They do nothing to better America. If we use this formula, we will be better off.
God told us through Solomon what we should do:
“If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from your wicked ways; then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sins, and will heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14.
God gives us the rule and guide to live by. Let’s do it.
J.B. Meadows
Muscle Shoals
