I attended the June 18 public meeting of the Greater Shoals committee reports and recommendations. The meeting was held at the Historic Sweetwater Depot, where a large crowd of community servants from over the Shoals and beyond was present.
As each person gave a reports from the committees it was notable to me that a lot of thought was given to the facts and organization of presentations to reassure each of us that our opinions had been important in the process.
I personally felt the strong energy of the meeting — for change for a better Shoals, its future and a vision for those after us. I can clearly see the vision of this project like I could also see a vision in 1976 when Robert L. Potts was a candidate for the U.S. Congress Fifth District. The fact is that I trust and have faith in all members of the Greater Shoals Project.
I encourage each of you to consider attending the next meeting. The Shoals needs us, our future needs us. Remember, we have our own song called, “We are the Shoals” recorded over 20 years ago.
Macke Mauldin did an excellent job chairing the meeting. I could relate to his statements when he said, “This is not the end, but the beginning.”
Driving home after the meeting, I pondered the events of what I had heard and witnessed. Mauldin was right, this is not the end. This could be the beginning of a movement — The Greater Shoals Movement.
When I got home I looked in my rear-view mirror and I said, “Count me in.”
Sam Pendleton
Ex-city councilman
Florence
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.