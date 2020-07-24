I’ve written previously arguing for keeping the Confederate statue at the courthouse, and adding a statue of Dred Scott contending inclusive is better than exclusive.
When I was a member of the Florence History Board, we put a lot of time and effort into restoring the John Coffee Cemetery. I think Robert Steen, then chairman, and the board did a pretty good job.
At the same time we tried to make a variety of improvements to the adjoining slave cemetery, including landscaping, an entrance and some type of memorial.
But then an ownership issue arose and we had to suspend our efforts. Try as he might Steen was unable to get the city to get the issue resolved. It remains in limbo.
Let’s put pressure on our city representatives to get the issue resolved so we can properly honor the slaves and servants and that helped build this area. That’s what I mean by inclusive.
Ron Helgemo
Killen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.