Let’s preserve hope, hard work, democracy
Hope, hard work, democracy.
That’s what our parents and grandparents had in mind when they went to work in the morning.
Hope that they were able to sustain and raise a family.
Hard work that brought them satisfaction and success.
Democracy that insured that all they worked for would not go for naught.
Today, we face many challenges that have been introduced by ourselves and have created our worst enemy — despair.
Despair is the devil’s workshop, and we can see it in the selfishness that blackens the world today as we place the economic needs of this country before the good health of those who serve it. We don’t seem to be able to grasp sacrifice, but only live for self satisfaction.
Think about the Great Depression and the food lines, lack of food and housing, followed by our entry into World War II. From 1929 to 1946 Americans did not give up hope, hard work or their love for the democracy. They persevered and prospered, eventually.
We do not have to have all the wonderful activities and comforts and conveniences that we have become accustomed too. Sports will be back someday, as will full-time jobs, regular school hours and dining, but only if we are smart now and do what is necessary to preserve the hope, hard work and democracy that this country was founded upon.
Daniel Penny
Florence
