We all know and recognize that the folks we endear, “The Front Line,” comprises our medical professionals, law enforcement, fire fighters and military to include Army Reserve and National Guard personnel. Love them for all they do!
But there are some other folks that must be recognized for their “above and beyond” effort that are never mentioned, or even considered, for notice of their selflessness in the eye of danger.
They include the convenience store owners/clerks; Walmart and other grocery supervisors and employees; fast food supervisors and employees; our state and local employees that still mow lawns, repair rods and remove trash; those working in offices keeping the books, processing taxes, issuing vehicle licenses; the administrative staff at all our typical emergency services offices; the tow truck drivers; the food delivery people.
One driver who delivered to me wanted to wish my mother a Happy Mother’s Day.
Let’s not forget the folks in the Media, to include The TimesDaily that keep us apprised of all the news happenings, whether it’s good news or not so good news. They still have an immense responsibility on their shoulders.
In other words, all of our friends and family members who have risked their all to provide the most basic but very necessary services to the remainder of us have names, faces, family and their own health to consider and protect but they chose to risk all of that for us.
Thank you Mr. and Ms. America front line folks, we do remember you!
Walter A. Bradford
Florence
