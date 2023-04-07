Letter to the editor: 'Corporate fascism' rules Washington Apr 7, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Any American citizen who is still caught up in this distraction they call a “presidental” race is still asleep to what is going on.Globalists infiltrated the government in D.C. long ago, and they installed their puppets in the Oval Office and not “We the People!”This is no longer the constitutional republic our founders set up. While they give “lip service” to the U.S. Constitution, they have strayed far from our founders’ original intent.What we now have in D.C. is “corporate fascism” and they are coming for our rights!Janice Gross WilliamsKillen Subscribe Get Unlimited Access $3 for 3 Months Subscribe Now Support local journalism reporting on your community * New Subscribers Only* Digital Subscription Only After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Sociology Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's Paper View today's Print Replica Learn more about using our upgraded Print Replica here (subscription required). View daily stories Games, Puzzles and Horoscopes Comics Interactive Games and Puzzles Horoscopes Sign Up For Our Text Alerts Sign up Manage your lists Subscribe Free For Our Newsletters Sign up Manage your lists Public Information Databases Area storm shelters Alabama unemployment rates by county Restaurant Health Ratings Shoals Birth Announcements Most Read Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesAuthorities shoot, kill standoff suspect1 dead, 6 injured in head-on collisionFlorence man accused of strangling woman with seat beltLauderdale investigators conducting homicide investigation1-year-old dies hours after Greenhill crashEmma Nanette 'Nan' WadeTeen injured in Alabama Highway 101 crashOpen wings: For Kellogg, Covenant quickly became new homeBusiness owner complains of street racing on Woodward Ave.John L. Dupree Images Videos CommentedYou Said It (1)Florence man accused of strangling woman with seat belt (1)Did you participate in a NCAA men’s basketball tournament bracket challenge this year? (1)Officials: School lunch changes will limit choices (1)Teacher accused of abusing an autistic student (1)Tuberville wrong about oil reserves (1)Trustees stress pedestrian safety (1)School bus crash injures 4 in Colbert County (1)UNA Trustees approve housing, dining increases (1) Tweets from https://twitter.com/TimesDaily/lists/timesdaily Times Daily Online Poll Who is responsible for the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan in 2021? You voted: Joe Biden: Donald Trump: Congress: No one: Vote View Results Back View Our E-Edition E-Editions TimesDaily Click Here
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.